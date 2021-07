52 shopkeepers arrested for violating SOPs

The district administration on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers from various localities for violating Coronavirus SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers from various localities for violating Coronavirus SOPs .

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq inspected Gulbahar and inner city bazaars. Assistant Commissioner Dr. Adil Ayub inspected the bazaars in Pushtkhara area. Assistant Commissioner Obaid Dogar inspected the markets on Kohat road.

Assistant Commissioner, Umar Owais Kayani inspected the markets on Charsadda Rkroad. Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan inspected the bazaars in Faqirabad area. Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah inspected various restaurants on Ring Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Waseem inspected inner city bazaars. Additional Assistant Commissioner Anwar Akbar Khan inspected various bazaars on Charsadda Road.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Jawad Khan and Aizaz Ahmed separately inspected the bazaars on Pandu Road and shops in different markets of Hayatabad.

During the operations, the officers of district administration also inspected transport Addas in their areas.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the traders and business community to implement Covid SOPs and warned that legal action would be taken against the violaters.