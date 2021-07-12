UrduPoint.com
52 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

The district administration Monday arrested 52 shopkeepers from various localities over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to an official news release issued here on Monday, the officers of district administration conducted visits to various bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and inspected the implementation of officially announced coronavirus SOPs.

The officers also inspected various bus stations. During inspection, they collectively arrested 52 shopkeepers over violation of Corona SOPs from different localities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has directed the trading community for implementation of officially announced SOPs in letter and spirit and action against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

