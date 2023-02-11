52 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :price control magistrate conducted 2046 inspections and imposed fine of Rs 196,500 on 52 shopkeepers in the city during the last two months.

Price Magistrate Muhammed Aftab Ahmed said on Saturday that on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf, he checked prices of daily use items and took strict action against shopkeepers for overcharging and hoardings.

He said that three cases were registered and two shops were sealed,besides arresting 32 people.