52 shopkeepers fined for selling sugar on high rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 73,200 on 52 shopkeepers for selling sugar on high rates against the court orders.

In line with special directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan, the price control magistrates conducted raids at various markets of the district and checked sugar prices at 752 shops.

During the checking, 52 shopkeepers found involved in selling sugar on high rates against the court orders of sugar price of Rs 70/kg.

The ADCR Muhammad Tayyab Khan warned stockers to declare their stock otherwise the stock would be confiscated. He said district administration have got informations about godowns of sugar and added that crack down would be started soon against them.