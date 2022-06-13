UrduPoint.com

52 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs114,000 on 52 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs114,000 on 52 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Monday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 899 shopsin different markets and bazaars and found 52 shopkeepers involved in profiteeringand overcharging. To which, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs114,000 on them.

