52 Shops Sealed Over Time Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Fifty-two shops were sealed in the provincial capital for violating official business operating hours, as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog.

The district administration Lahore remained active until late at night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8pm and restaurants to close at 10pm.

The crackdown continued across all tehsils without discrimination. In Model Town, Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Yousaf led the enforcement operations, sealing five shops for non-compliance. Similarly, in Allama Iqbal Town, Assistant Commissioner Khwaja Umair oversaw the sealing of 11 shops. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Asi led operations in Nishtar Zone, ensuring full adherence to the new closing hours. In City Tehsil, 10 shops were sealed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Rai Babar Ali.

Ravi Tehsil’s Assistant Commissioner Tariq Bashir sealed five shops located at Jallo Mor Bazaar, GT Road Shahdara, and Windala Road. In Raiwind Tehsil, nine shops were sealed by Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir, while in Wahga Zone, Assistant Commissioner Aamir Butt sealed five shops. Lastly, in Shalimar Tehsil, seven shops were sealed under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Anam Fatima.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks, and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution. For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 via WhatsApp or through the office's social media platforms.

