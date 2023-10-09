Open Menu

52 Smoke Emitting Factories Sealed In One Month

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Deputy Director (DD) Environment Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that environment protection laws were fully implemented in the district to control smog and environmental pollution and an environment squad sealed 52 factories in Faisalabad on charge of emitting excessive smoke

In a statement on Monday, he said that teams of environment protection department had inspected 305 factories during last one month and issued warning to 87 factory owners with a deadline for improving their gadgets to control discharge of excessive smoke.

In a statement on Monday, he said that teams of environment protection department had inspected 305 factories during last one month and issued warning to 87 factory owners with a deadline for improving their gadgets to control discharge of excessive smoke.

The environment teams also sealed premises of 52 factories during this period on charge of violating environment protection laws severely besides imposing fine of Rs.

1.75 million on the owners of 18 factories and getting cases registered against owners of 30 factories, he added.

He further said that environment team also inspected 256 brick kilns and sealed premises of 20 kilns besides imposing fine of Rs.4.4 million on 43 kilns. Cases were also got registered against owners of 17 kiln houses on charge of running their kilns without installing zigzag technology despite repeated warnings.

The environment protection teams also challaned 303 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs.507,000 on their drivers on charge of emitting excessive smoke, he added.

