52 tested positive on Friday in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :52 new confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district Attock on Friday raising the tally to 1520.

According to health authorities, it was the highest tally of positive cases in a single day since the first case was reported in the district during the month of March last year.

According to health authorities, front line health workers as well as teachers and students of different government institutions including colleges, boys and girls schools are among the new victims of the virus.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these new cases, as many as 32 belongs to Attock city while 10 to Hazro, 4 to Fatehjang, 3 to Hassanabdal, two to Jand while one to Pindigheab.

He added that it is also a single day highest reported cases from Attock city during the last two years.

He further said that the number of active patients in the district also surged to record number in the history of the district as 185 in which 183 are home isolated while two other are hospitalized.

He said that as many as five suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which three are on ventilators.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 27,671 while screening of as many as 30,923 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 95 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 26,056 are tested negative so far across the district. He said that so far safe burial of 91 of patients died due to virus has performed in the district.

Responding to another question, he said 1305 patients are recovered from this deadly virus so far.