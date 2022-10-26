UrduPoint.com

52 Vehicles Issued Tickets Over Wrong Parking On Murree Road

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

52 vehicles issued tickets over wrong parking on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued challans to 52 vehicles over wrong parking and creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic outside Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Murree Road.

According to CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle along with his team have issued challans to 52 vehicles for creating obstruction on the entrances and exits of (BBH).

The hospital management, business community and local people appreciated the action of the in-charge Traffic Circle Murree Road and his team for taking action against the violators.

On the occasion, the CTO said that wrongly parked vehicles not only create blockage of traffic, but also pose difficulties to the patients coming to the hospital and emergency vehicles. Therefore, he said, the drivers of private vehicles were urged to prove that they were responsible citizens by fulfilling the legal requirements to avoid any kind of action.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Business Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

19 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

2 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.