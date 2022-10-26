52 vehicles issued tickets over wrong parking on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued challans to 52 vehicles over wrong parking and creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic outside Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Murree Road.

According to CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the in-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle along with his team have issued challans to 52 vehicles for creating obstruction on the entrances and exits of (BBH).

The hospital management, business community and local people appreciated the action of the in-charge Traffic Circle Murree Road and his team for taking action against the violators.

On the occasion, the CTO said that wrongly parked vehicles not only create blockage of traffic, but also pose difficulties to the patients coming to the hospital and emergency vehicles. Therefore, he said, the drivers of private vehicles were urged to prove that they were responsible citizens by fulfilling the legal requirements to avoid any kind of action.