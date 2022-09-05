520 blind persons transplanted cornea in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 520 blind persons have so far been rehabilitated by transplantation of cornea at Allied Hospital, under the aegis of Lyallpur Eye Trust.

This was told in a meeting here Monday, held with Trust Chairman/ Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh in the chair.

Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Sultan briefed the meeting about receipt of donation of cornea, approval from the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority, medical requirements as well as administrative and financial matters.

The DC hailed the services of Prof Dr Muhammad Sultan for running the trust successfully and termed it a revolutionary step in the field of heath in which Faisalabad is on top.

He also said thanks to trustees for donating cornea generously and said that eyesight of several people have been rehabilitated with the cooperation of such persons.