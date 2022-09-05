UrduPoint.com

520 Blind Persons Transplanted Cornea In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

520 blind persons transplanted cornea in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 520 blind persons have so far been rehabilitated by transplantation of cornea at Allied Hospital, under the aegis of Lyallpur Eye Trust.

This was told in a meeting here Monday, held with Trust Chairman/ Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh in the chair.

Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Sultan briefed the meeting about receipt of donation of cornea, approval from the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority, medical requirements as well as administrative and financial matters.

The DC hailed the services of Prof Dr Muhammad Sultan for running the trust successfully and termed it a revolutionary step in the field of heath in which Faisalabad is on top.

He also said thanks to trustees for donating cornea generously and said that eyesight of several people have been rehabilitated with the cooperation of such persons.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab From Top

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.