520 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Paroa, Karamat Ullah, taking action against land grabbers on Wednesday, retrieved 520 Kanal land from illegal possession.

The AC, along with Naib Tehsildar Paroa, local police, officials of Revenue Department and Tehsil Muncipal Administration, took action against the land grabbers following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

During the operation, 520 kanals of state land in Hazara Drain was recovered.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC said that illegal possession of state land would not be tolerated in any way and strict action would be taken against the land grabbers.

It is worth mentioning here that following the instructions of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq, a series of operations was underway against the land grabbers across the division.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Nadir Nazar had also retrieved 630 kanals of state land from land grabbers few days ago.