UrduPoint.com

520 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Land Grabbers In Dera

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

520 kanal state land retrieved from land grabbers in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Paroa, Karamat Ullah, taking action against land grabbers on Wednesday, retrieved 520 Kanal land from illegal possession.

The AC, along with Naib Tehsildar Paroa, local police, officials of Revenue Department and Tehsil Muncipal Administration, took action against the land grabbers following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

During the operation, 520 kanals of state land in Hazara Drain was recovered.

Speaking on this occasion, the AC said that illegal possession of state land would not be tolerated in any way and strict action would be taken against the land grabbers.

It is worth mentioning here that following the instructions of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq, a series of operations was underway against the land grabbers across the division.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Nadir Nazar had also retrieved 630 kanals of state land from land grabbers few days ago.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

39 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

1 hour ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.