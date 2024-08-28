Open Menu

520 Ltrs Adulterated Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

520 ltrs adulterated milk discarded

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 520 litres adulterated milk after checking 17 vehicles at multiple pickets setup in different parts of the city here on Wednesday.

Official spokesman said, the food safety team checked vehicles of milk and out of 17 ,two were carrying adulterated milk.The team imposed Rs.

10,000 fine on violators

DG PFA, Asim Javed said in this regard that the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were detected in the milk.The entire stuff 'being taken away in the name of milk' was disposed of at the road side, he said. Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with Punjab Food Authority to dispel activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.

