520 teams on dengue surveillance in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Effective surveillance of dengue larva was underway in Bahawalpur district and hotspots are being monitored.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

The meeting reviewed performance of dengue surveillance teams from July 6 to July 12.

Chief Executive officer District Health Authority Dr Aurangzaib told the meeting that 1743 hotspots were monitored during this period.

He told that 412 teams were working on indoor surveillance while 108 teams are busy in vector surveillance in the field. he said that people should be careful about dengue larva and should not let water accumulate at their homes, offices or lawns.