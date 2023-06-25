521 drug peddlers arrested during ongoing campaign

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 521 drug peddlers and recovered an ample quantity of drugs from their possession during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Esa Khan, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in connection with the world anti-drugs day going to be observed on June 26.

The police have arrested 521 drug peddlers during the ongoing drive and recovered 311 kilogram Hashish, 32 kg Heroin, 22 kg Hemp, 34 kg Opium, 22,194 litre liquor, 255 gram Ice and 41 kg other kind of drugs.

The DPO Muhammad Esa Khan said in a statement issued on Sunday that drugs peddling would not be tolerated in the district under the vision to protect our next generation.

He said that different initiatives were also being taken for rehabilitation of the drug addicted persons adding that a rehabilitation center has been set up at Sahuka area of the district.