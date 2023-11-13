Open Menu

5,219 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Impounded In One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Traffic police, in a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles, has impounded 5219 vehicles during one month in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Traffic police, in a crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles, has impounded 5219 vehicles during one month in the provincial metropolis.

Traffic police official sources told APP that smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded due to lack of fitness and using substandard diesel.

However, the majority of the drivers say that the fitness problems of the vehicles would be fixed soon.

The official WhatsApp number of Traffic Police has also been introduced for the public communication campaign related to anti-smog.

Citizens will be able to communicate police by identifying through videos, photos of vehicles emitting smoke by WhatsApp.

Special checking teams were deployed on the city's roads while orders had been issued to file cases against vehicles involved in dangerous overloading, they said.

The sources said that vehicles, carrying soil, sand and other materials must ensure safety measures

before coming on roads as human safety would not be compromised at all while zero tolerance policy would be enforced against smoke emitting vehicles to combat smog in the provincial capital.

The sources said that on the directions of the CTO, nighttime patrolling duty in the city had also been increased while additional personnel had been deployed in line with smoggy conditions.

