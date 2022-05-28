5,226 polling stations set up for Balochistan LG polls

A total of 5,226 polling stations have been set up in 32 districts of Balochistan as arrangements have been completed for conducting local government elections on Sunday, officials said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A total of 5,226 polling stations have been set up in 32 districts of Balochistan as arrangements have been completed for conducting local government elections on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

According to a press release, the polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

In total, as many as 3,552,398 voters would use their right to franchise.

Some 576 polling stations have been set up for men, 562 for women, 4088 polling stations were combined for both men and women. While 149 improvised polling stations have also been set up for voters.

A total of 1,974 polling stations have been declared sensitive, 2,034 highly sensitive and 1,218 normal.