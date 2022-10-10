UrduPoint.com

523 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

523 coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 523 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 522 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, one more patient was reported from Rawal town, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,666.

He added that the infected cases included 44,042 from Rawalpindi and 3,624 from other districts.

"Presently, 13 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

