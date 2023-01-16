523 criminals, including 177 POs held since Jan 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 523 criminals including 177 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city since January 01, 2023.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Monday that the police arrested 125 illegal weapon holders and recovered 109 pistols, 5 rifles, 7 guns, one Kalashnikovs, 6repeaters and 437 bullets/ cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police nabbed 161 drug traffickers besides recovering 77.34 kilograms charas, 12.9 kilograms opium, 1,623 liters liquor from them. The police also nabbed 35 gamblers besides nabbing 25 kite sellers during this period.