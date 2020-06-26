523 localities under smart lockdowns:NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday said that some 523 localities having population of 9,614,535 were currently under smart lockdowns in four provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to latest figures issued by NCOC, the Track-Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy was being strictly adhered to under the the smart lockdowns.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 32 lockdowns have been enforced. The population of some 1,611,211 has been affected in due to the lockdown.

Likewise, the population of 170,000 has been affected in 14 lockdowns in ICT.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 21 localities having population of 153,696 have been under lockdown.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the movement of 780,313 population has been restricted in 257 lockdowns.

Similarly, a total of 1,948,315 population was under 131 lockdowns in Punjab.

In Sindh, some 68 localities having them population of 4,951,000 were currentlyunder smart lockdown.