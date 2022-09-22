5,236 dengue cases reported in KP this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 5,236 dengue virus cases were reported this year especially from flood hit districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The spokesman of KP Health Department told APP on Thursday that increase in cases of dengue virus was witnessed in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Khyber, Haripur and Peshawar after the August 28 floods.

As result, load of patients on public sector hospitals in Peshawar was increased following the natural calamity, he added.

He said that 1,215 beds in different hospitals of the province were reserved for dengue patients.

To counter the disease, he said fumigation spray continued in high risk areas and officials all the concerned departments under multi sectoral approach were active to eradicate it. He also appealed to the people to remain at distance from standing water and adopt all precautionary measures.