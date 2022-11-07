UrduPoint.com

524 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

524 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 524 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 523 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawal town area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,703.

He added the infected cases included 44, 074 from Rawalpindi and 3, 629 from other districts.

"Presently,13 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes while no one was admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

