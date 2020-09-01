525 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

At least 525 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday, said a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) : At least 525 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday, said a report reaching here Tuesday night from across the Line of Control.

The fresh emerged positive cases included 241 from the occupied Jammu division and rest of 284 from occupied Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in IIOJK included 38223, the report said adding that 14 COVID-19 fresh casualties were reported � which including 04 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 469 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 111 from the occupied Jammu Division and 358 from occupied Kashmir Division.

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of 38223 positive cases, 8022 were Active Positive, 29484 have recovered and 717 died across the IIOJK state including, 70 in Jammu division and 647 in Kashmir division.

It further said that out of 978882 test results available, 940659 samples have been tested as negative till September 1, Tuesday.