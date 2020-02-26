UrduPoint.com
5.250 Kgs Hashish Seized, 16 Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:11 PM

5.250 kgs Hashish seized, 16 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested sixteen (16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested sixteen (16) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman Wednesday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 5.

250 kilograms Hashish,4 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifle 444 bore and 6 Guns 12 bore from them.

They were: Majid, Taseer Abbas, Riaz Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Jahangir, Aamer Shahzad, Saif Ullah, Hakeem Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Nazim , Muhammad Ijaz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.

