526 new Coronavirus cases reported; six deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 5,673 as 526 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 96 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 31,411 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,797 in Sindh, 9,748 in Punjab, 3,375 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,119 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 606 in Balochistan, 397 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 369 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 288,536 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 301,481 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,400, Balochistan 13,483, GB 3,196, ICT 15,901, KP 36,942, Punjab 97,679 and Sindh 131,880.

About 6,379 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,443 in Sindh, three of them on Saturday, 2,217 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1,257 in KP and one of them on Saturday, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 74 in GB and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,939,790 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,000 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.