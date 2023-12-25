Open Menu

5,278 Candidates File Nomination Papers In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 11:21 PM

5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman here Monday said that 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province for General Election 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman here Monday said that 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province for General Election 2024.

Out of these, 1,322 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the national assembly (general seats), whereas 3,464 nomination papers for provincial assembly seats (general seats), he said in a statement.

As many as 1,283 male and 39 female candidates filed nomination papers for national assembly general seats while 3,349 males and 115 females submitted nomination papers for provincial assembly general seats.

Similarly, 418 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats and 74 non-Muslims applied to contest elections from their respective reserved seats.

For women-reserved seats, 97 candidates filed nomination papers for the national assembly and 321 for the KP assembly.

A total of 68 male and six female candidates submitted nomination papers for non-Muslim seats.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Male Women From Election 2018 Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

4 minutes ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

4 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim fami ..

Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

4 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

4 minutes ago
 Christmas gifts distributed among Christian commun ..

Christmas gifts distributed among Christian community in Attock

4 minutes ago
 VC urges youth to follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Az ..

VC urges youth to follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam

4 minutes ago
SAPM for Human Rights stresses to follow Quaid’s ..

SAPM for Human Rights stresses to follow Quaid’s principles

38 minutes ago
 Idara-e-Nazria Pakistan organizes special receptio ..

Idara-e-Nazria Pakistan organizes special reception on 147th birthday of Quaid-i ..

6 minutes ago
 Speakers call for implementation of 2% minority qu ..

Speakers call for implementation of 2% minority quota in admission to ensure edu ..

38 minutes ago
 PAC organized photo exhibition to mark Quaid's bir ..

PAC organized photo exhibition to mark Quaid's birthday

39 minutes ago
 Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Si ..

Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Sindh

57 minutes ago
 Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination paper ..

Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination papers for 2024 elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan