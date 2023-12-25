5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman here Monday said that 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province for General Election 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan KP spokesman here Monday said that 5,278 nomination papers have been filed in the province for General Election 2024.

Out of these, 1,322 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the national assembly (general seats), whereas 3,464 nomination papers for provincial assembly seats (general seats), he said in a statement.

As many as 1,283 male and 39 female candidates filed nomination papers for national assembly general seats while 3,349 males and 115 females submitted nomination papers for provincial assembly general seats.

Similarly, 418 nomination papers were filed for women's reserved seats and 74 non-Muslims applied to contest elections from their respective reserved seats.

For women-reserved seats, 97 candidates filed nomination papers for the national assembly and 321 for the KP assembly.

A total of 68 male and six female candidates submitted nomination papers for non-Muslim seats.