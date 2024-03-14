528 arrested in crackdown on profiteers: chief secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the authorities continued a crackdown on profiteers, arresting 528 persons and lodging 185 FIRs across the province.

The price magistrates conducted 72,000 inspections and imposed more than Rs. 6.2 million fine for overcharging.

The report on profiteers was presented in the meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed provision of ration bags under Nigahban Ramzan Package, price control measures and decided to develop the system of agricultural markets on modern lines for stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits.

The chief secretary directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a proposal for determining the base price in the auction process in the agricultural markets. Expressing his indignation over the distribution of ration bags in clusters instead of delivering them to the doorsteps in Kasur, the chief secretary said that the deserving people should be delivered their right to the doorsteps in any case.

He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave briefing at the meeting. They said that 2.1 million ration bags have been delivered to the deserving people so far. Yesterday, 93,000 consumers benefited from the Agriculture Fair Price Shops established in Ramzan bazaars and the number of consumers is increasing by 20 per cent every day. Potatoes, onions and besin are high in demand at these shops.

The Additional IG Special Branch, Chairman PITB, DG Punjab food Authority and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.