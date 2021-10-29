UrduPoint.com

528 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab :P&SHD

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

528 new dengue cases reported in Punjab :P&SHD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, 528 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province, out of which 401 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 50 dengue cases reported from Rawalpindi, 14 from Gujranwala, nine from Faisalabad, five from Bahawalpur, Attock and Okara each, four from Kasur, Multan, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha each, respectively.

So far this year, 12,817 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province while 8,604 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in Lahore.

Two deaths had been reported from all over Punjab while total death toll from dengue reached 40 this year.

Imran Sikandar said that a total of 2,336 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,461 patients were admitted to hospitals of Lahore, while 875 patients were admitted to hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 4,778 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 23,36 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 445,673 indoor and 105,825 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,696 locations. In Lahore 65,668 indoor places and 9,606 outdoor places were checked and 1,149 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Nankana Sahib Attock All From

Recent Stories

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

5 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

32 seconds ago
 Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national ca ..

Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national cause: DC Abbottabad

33 seconds ago
 Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project compl ..

35 seconds ago
 14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather ..

Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons - Ex-Ar ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.