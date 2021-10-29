528 new dengue cases reported in Punjab :P&SHD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that during the last 24 hours, 528 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province, out of which 401 were reported in Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 50 dengue cases reported from Rawalpindi, 14 from Gujranwala, nine from Faisalabad, five from Bahawalpur, Attock and Okara each, four from Kasur, Multan, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha each, respectively.

So far this year, 12,817 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province while 8,604 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in Lahore.

Two deaths had been reported from all over Punjab while total death toll from dengue reached 40 this year.

Imran Sikandar said that a total of 2,336 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,461 patients were admitted to hospitals of Lahore, while 875 patients were admitted to hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 4,778 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 23,36 beds were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours, 445,673 indoor and 105,825 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,696 locations. In Lahore 65,668 indoor places and 9,606 outdoor places were checked and 1,149 positive containers were destroyed.