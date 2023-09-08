Open Menu

528 Power Thefts Uncovered In Lesco's Crackdown, Nine Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

In an intensive crackdown against electricity theft, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) apprehended nine individuals and exposed a staggering 528 illegal electrical connections. FIRs have been lodged at police stations

Under the vigilant supervision of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider, during the operation's second day, all illegal connections had been disconnected. These offenders are now facing a hefty bill of Rs 68.7 million equivalent to 1678,826 units under detection bill.

The list of those charged includes former PML-N Nazim Muhammad Shahbaz who faces charges for 3,126 units (Rs 193,000), Nawaz Doga with 17,311 units (Rs 605,900), Numberdar Haji Mangat Khan for 1,684 units (Rs 75,482); Mustafa Khokhar, a member of Kissan Ittehad, with 1,758 units (Rs 90,125); former PML-N Councilor Umar Daraz, charged for 1,481 units (Rs 55,633); PML-N worker Muhammad Ali Ahmed Nagar, with 982 units (Rs.

44,362); political worker Azam Jatt, facing charges for 11,250 units (Rs. 450,000); Charsi Tikka DHA, accumulating 5,072 units (Rs 253,600); Rana Shaukat Nathay Jagir with 1,080 units (Rs. 47,342), and Numberdar Nadeem Abbas, who has been billed for 850 units (Rs 28,790).

It's worth noting that these operations with directives from the federal power division and Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider is personally monitoring the initiative.

The Lesco chief has affirmed that this operation will persist impartially until electricity theft isentirely eradicated. Furthermore, Lesco will ensure that any of its officers or employeesinvolved in supporting electricity thieves will also face legal consequences.

