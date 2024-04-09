Open Menu

528 Spots Identified For Installing CCTV Cameras Under Safe City Project : CPO

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer(CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that as many as 528 places have been identified where security cameras would be installed to improve the security of the citizens under the Safe City Project.

Addressing the executive body of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Monday evening, he informed that religious processions, business centres and entry and exit points of the city would be monitored through the cameras adding that it was top priority of police to safeguard business community.

Flanked by SSP Investigation Rana, Ashraf, SSP Operations, Arsalan Zahid, CTO, Jalil Imran Ghalzai, ASP City, Hassan Raza and SP Cantt, Shams uddin, he maintained that business community should arrange a bulletproof van for security purposes of Chinese who intend to visit the chamber as they cannot move without security under protocol.

Police don't have bulletproof vans, the CPO said and offered that the force could extend security cover to foreigners from Lahore to Multan for their visit.

About driving licenses, Mr Dogar noted that citizens can apply for learner through an online application and added that MCCI and other business houses staffers could use round the clock service for licenses through the centres established by police.

Regarding the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) he stated that it should meet daily instead of monthly basis to get the issues of the traders settled.

Earlier, in his welcome address, MCCI president, Mian Rashid Iqbal, underlined the need for regular functioning of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) adding that police and the chamber go hand in hand to improve security apparatus and extend every possible help to this connection.

He said that police Khidmut van should be dispatched to MCCI regularly so that members and their families could benefit from its services.

MCCI SVP, Nadeem Sheikh, VP, Sheikh Asim Saeed, former president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and others were present.

