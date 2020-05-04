52,800 sacks of wheat seized by district administration

The district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was continuing crackdown against the wheat hoarders and its illegal transporters. In five days, about 52,800 sacks of 50 kg wheat were seized and delivered to the procurement centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was continuing crackdown against the wheat hoarders and its illegal transporters. In five days, about 52,800 sacks of 50 kg wheat were seized and delivered to the procurement centers.

According to the details, AC Kot Momin seized 30,880 sacks for illegal transportation, AC Sargodha 16,640 sacks, AC Sillanwali 3,000 sacks, AC Sahiwal 1,500 sacks, AC Shahpur 380 and AC Bhalwal 400 sacks of wheat were seized during the crackdown, and delivered it to procurement centers.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that all administrative machinery was mobilized to curb illegal movement of wheat and 18 check posts have been set up in the district.

He said that only government was allowed to buy wheat directly from farmers; flour mills can only keep stock for three days while the farmer was also not allowed to keep wheat more than need, he added.