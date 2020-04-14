UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5,288 Cars, Motorcycles Impounded Over Violation Of Section 144

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

5,288 cars, motorcycles impounded over violation of Section 144

Lahore police impounded 5,288 cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 22 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police impounded 5,288 cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 22 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Police sources said that more than 149,675 citizens were checked at the police pickets and over 139,713 persons were asked to to go back to their homes.

Over 4,074 citizens were released after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 129,304 vehicles including 73,675 motorcycles, 25,513 cars, 19,638 rickshaws, 3,570 taxis and 6,949 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Vehicles From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000: health ag ..

3 minutes ago

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

26 minutes ago

Italy Fines Over 40,000 People for Violating Quara ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Police take 677 beggars into custody

8 minutes ago

COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int'l fl ..

8 minutes ago

Regular exercise could help prevent liver cancer

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.