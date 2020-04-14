5,288 cars, motorcycles impounded over violation of Section 144

Lahore police impounded 5,288 cars and motorcycles in different police station areas of the city in the last 22 days over violation of Section 144, imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Police sources said that more than 149,675 citizens were checked at the police pickets and over 139,713 persons were asked to to go back to their homes.

Over 4,074 citizens were released after getting surety bonds from them about not coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 129,304 vehicles including 73,675 motorcycles, 25,513 cars, 19,638 rickshaws, 3,570 taxis and 6,949 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.