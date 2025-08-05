529 FIRs Registered Against Traffic Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Safe Punjab” initiative, has intensified efforts to enhance road safety across the city.
According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, a total of 95,358 challan tickets were issued last month for various traffic violations while 529 FIRs registered against major offenders.
Strict actions were taken against several violations, including 11,680 challan tickets were issued to motorcycle riders without helmets.
Similarly, City Traffic Police (CTP) also issued 2524 challan tickets to underage drivers, and 10,229 challan tickets were issued for careless driving.
CTP also issued 3,871 challan tickets issued to tinted glasses vehicles.
For disrupting traffic flow some 5,571 challan tickets were issued to drivers.
2,088 public service vehicles (PSVs) operating without route permits were issued challan tickets.
Additionally, 1,476 PSVs were challaned for lacking valid fitness certificates, and 20,373 challans were issued for lane and line violations.
13,300 challan tickets were issued to drivers without licenses, 7,609 for using fancy number plates, 2,919 for unregistered vehicles, 4,141 for one-way violations, and 7,444 challan tickets were issued for signal violation.
Further action included 857 vehicles booked for wrong parking and 155 vehicles issued challan for emitting smoke.
The education Wing of the traffic police conducted awareness sessions for over 5,800 individuals in schools, colleges, universities, bus stands, and public areas to promote understanding of traffic rules and road safety. CTO Beenish Fatima also highlighted that 21,433 citizens received new driving licenses last month, with 98,694 benefiting from licensing-related services.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM calls SMEs engine of inclusive growth, innovation & employment empowering Pakistan53 seconds ago
-
529 FIRs registered against traffic violators57 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day in Rawalpindi59 seconds ago
-
WASA directed for crackdown against chronic defaulters for 100% recovery1 minute ago
-
People across KP express solidarity with Kashmiris, condemn Indian atrocities1 minute ago
-
Electricity prices likely to drop by Rs. 0.77 per unit1 minute ago
-
SU awards certificates to first batch of staff completing English language training1 minute ago
-
Darri Town Chairman Announced grand Musical program on 13th August in Larkana1 minute ago
-
SU’s Panah Shah model school organizes patriotic event as part of independence celebrations1 minute ago
-
Politician & Social figure reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi police conduct flag march to ensure law & 0rder1 minute ago
-
IIOJK: Where freedom is a crime and silence is survival1 minute ago