529 FIRs registered against traffic violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Safe Punjab” initiative, has intensified efforts to enhance road safety across the city.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima, a total of 95,358 challan tickets were issued last month for various traffic violations while 529 FIRs registered against major offenders.

Strict actions were taken against several violations, including 11,680 challan tickets were issued to motorcycle riders without helmets.

Similarly, City Traffic Police (CTP) also issued 2524 challan tickets to underage drivers, and 10,229 challan tickets were issued for careless driving.

CTP also issued 3,871 challan tickets issued to tinted glasses vehicles.

For disrupting traffic flow some 5,571 challan tickets were issued to drivers.

2,088 public service vehicles (PSVs) operating without route permits were issued challan tickets.

Additionally, 1,476 PSVs were challaned for lacking valid fitness certificates, and 20,373 challans were issued for lane and line violations.

13,300 challan tickets were issued to drivers without licenses, 7,609 for using fancy number plates, 2,919 for unregistered vehicles, 4,141 for one-way violations, and 7,444 challan tickets were issued for signal violation.

Further action included 857 vehicles booked for wrong parking and 155 vehicles issued challan for emitting smoke.

The education Wing of the traffic police conducted awareness sessions for over 5,800 individuals in schools, colleges, universities, bus stands, and public areas to promote understanding of traffic rules and road safety. CTO Beenish Fatima also highlighted that 21,433 citizens received new driving licenses last month, with 98,694 benefiting from licensing-related services.