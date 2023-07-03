Open Menu

529 POs Among 1407 Criminals Held In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

529 POs among 1407 criminals held in June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 1407 criminals including 529 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during June 2023.

Giving details, police spokesman SI Junaid Ahmad said here on Monday that on the direction of City Police Office (CPO), special teams were constituted at police station, circle and town level for monitoring and controlling street crimes across the district by nabbing maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The teams conducted raids and succeeded in rounding up 1407 outlaws including 529 proclaimed offenders and 286 court absconders.

The police also arrested 258 illicit weapon holders and seized 218 pistols, 9 rifles, 7 guns, 2 Kalashnikovs, 10 repeaters and 652 bullets/cartridges from their possession.

The police also rounded up 260 drug traffickers and recovered 85.241 kg hashish, Bhakki (poppy dust) 2 kg, Lahan (un-distilled wine) 270 litre and liquor 3183 liters from their possession.

The police also nabbed 74 gamblers and recovered stake money and otherparaphernalia from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

