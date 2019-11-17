UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52Kgs Opium, 14Kgs Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

52Kgs opium, 14Kgs hashish recovered

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The city police in a successful raid seized huge quantity of narcotics included 52Kgs opium and 14Kgs hashish from a car at Chak Hisara area,said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to the details,acting on a tip off regarding smuggling of drugs from Charsadda to Punjab,district police officer Irfanullah Khan directed district police to strengthen vigilance at check-posts.

The Sardaryab police team during checking signaled a suspected car but the driver succeeded to escape.

Later,the police team recovered a car from Chak Hisara area and recovered 52.200kilograms opium and 14.950Kilgorams hashish from its secrets compartments during inspection.

Police has registered the case against unknown offenders however,police investigation team constituted to search and arrest of criminals.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Driver Car Charsadda Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open &#039; ..

40 minutes ago

&#039;Our experience in tolerance and coherence in ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

55 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

55 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan Qaboos on Natio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.