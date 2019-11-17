52Kgs opium, 14Kgs hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::The city police in a successful raid seized huge quantity of narcotics included 52Kgs opium and 14Kgs hashish from a car at Chak Hisara area,said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to the details,acting on a tip off regarding smuggling of drugs from Charsadda to Punjab,district police officer Irfanullah Khan directed district police to strengthen vigilance at check-posts.

The Sardaryab police team during checking signaled a suspected car but the driver succeeded to escape.

Later,the police team recovered a car from Chak Hisara area and recovered 52.200kilograms opium and 14.950Kilgorams hashish from its secrets compartments during inspection.

Police has registered the case against unknown offenders however,police investigation team constituted to search and arrest of criminals.