52nd CDA DWP to be held on June 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The 52nd meeting of Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) would be held on June 29 to review projects worth billions of rupees.

The projects included, 100-bed facility at CDA Hospital having cost of Rs 186 million, a two-year plan of Rs 57 million for rainwater harvesting, two year plan of Rs 4 billion for construction of parking areas in various urban commercial areas of Islamabad to alleviate the problem of parking, a news release said.

Similarly, one year plan of Rs 185 million for construction of bridge on Kayani Road to restore traffic flow in Bhara Kahu, one and half year plan of Rs 1168 million for development of Sector D12, Rs 1705 million costing one and half year plan to make Ninth Avenue Shaheen Chowk signal free were on the agenda.

Further-more , one and half year plan of Rs 1472 million to make E-11 Chowk signal free, one and half year plan of Rs 1422 for establishment of provincial courts, a two-year plan of Rs 1,800 million for the Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants and Lawyers, a three-year plan of Rs 3,500 million to maintain and enhance the natural beauty and greenery in Margalla Hills National Park would be considered.

The CDA DWP meeting would review all the projects mentioned in PC-1 and give final approval to them.