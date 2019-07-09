UrduPoint.com
52nd Death Anniversary Of Fatima Jinnah Observed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:38 PM

52nd death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed

The 52nd death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The 52nd death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Tuesday.

In this regard, Nazaria Pakistan Trust organized mehfil-e-Quran Khawani in Aiwain-i-Karkunan-e-Pakistan Lahore collaboration with Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust.

NPT vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad, Mian Farooq Altaf, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Prof Dr Perveen Khan, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Joosh and other personalities of different walks of life attended the mehfil.

Paying tribute that they said Jinnah was still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan movement.

They said that Fatima Jinnah was referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom.

She died in Karachi on July 9, 1967.

