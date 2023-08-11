Open Menu

52nd Meeting Of Academic Council Of University Of Agriculture Peshawar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:06 PM

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

The 52nd academic council meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The 52nd academic council meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here on Friday.

In the meeting, all deans, heads of departments and elected members including professors participated. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed all the participants.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous 51st academic council meeting, discussed the minutes of 12 board of Faculties, approved the minutes of 67th, 68th, 69th, 70th and 71st Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

Higher Education Commission Policy for Undergraduate, new BS programmes including BS food Science and Technology, BS (Islamic Banking and Finance), BS (Artificial Intelligence Programme), MBA (Islamic Banking and Finance), Diploma in Agricultural Sciences and Khyber Institute of Affiliation of Veterinary Sciences Peshawar were approved.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht thanked the participants for holding the successful meeting and while appreciating the efforts of the entire team, said that we need hard work to further advance quality education and research and excellent training. Teachers should guide students in every field of life. Along with education, focus on the co-curricular activities of the students.

