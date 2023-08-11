Open Menu

52nd Meeting Of Academic Council Of University Of Agriculture Peshawar Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:33 PM

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

The 52nd academic council meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The 52nd academic council meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht here on Friday.

In the meeting, all deans, heads of departments and elected members including professors participated. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed all the participants.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous 51st academic council meeting, discussed the minutes of 12 board of Faculties, approved the minutes of 67th, 68th, 69th, 70th and 71st Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

Higher Education Commission Policy for Undergraduate, new BS programmes including BS food Science and Technology, BS (Islamic Banking and Finance), BS (Artificial Intelligence Programme), MBA (Islamic Banking and Finance), Diploma in Agricultural Sciences and Khyber Institute of Affiliation of Veterinary Sciences Peshawar were approved.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht thanked the participants for holding the successful meeting and while appreciating the efforts of the entire team, said that we need hard work to further advance quality education and research and excellent training. Teachers should guide students in every field of life. Along with education, focus on the co-curricular activities of the students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Education Agriculture Guide All

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

16 minutes ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

16 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

16 minutes ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

16 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

38 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

18 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

20 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

20 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

21 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

18 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audi ..

NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audience

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan