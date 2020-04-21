UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

52nd Meeting Of Police Policy Board Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:47 PM

52nd meeting of Police Policy Board held

The 52nd meeting of the "Police Policy Board" was held here at CPO office on Tuesday with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi in chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The 52nd meeting of the "Police Policy Board" was held here at CPO office on Tuesday with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi in chair.

Additional Inspector Generals of Police Headquarters, Investigation, CCPO Peshawar, Commandant Elite Force, DIG Malakand DIG Operations, DIG Finance, DIG Training, DIG Investigation, DG PCU, Commandant FRP,DIG Telecommunication and AIG Establishment attended the meeting.

The board thoroughly reviewed and discussed the one point agenda of the welfare of police employees, said a press release.

The IGP in the light of the detailed briefing approved the enlistment of a total of 565 children of police shuhadda and police employees, out of which 129 would be enlisted under the Police Shuhadda quota while the children of other police employees would be enlisted as junior clerk or any other post.

The meeting also approved the distribution of Rs 4.5 million as a reward amongst the police .The IGP also issued various instructions to the participants of the meeting in this regard.

It may be recalled that Police Policy Board has been constituted as a "Police Think Tank" which deliberate on major policy issues for the enhancement of police performance.

The Policy Board reviews various policy matters for enhancing police performance, bringing betterment in the department and police working environment and other major issues.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Malakand Tank May Post Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

21 minutes ago

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Cam ..

22 minutes ago

KP Govt issues ordinance against hoarding, whistle ..

4 minutes ago

Over 70000 policemen, volunteers to perform securi ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Surpasses 9,20 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.