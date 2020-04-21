52nd meeting of Police Policy Board held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The 52nd meeting of the "Police Policy Board" was held here at CPO office on Tuesday with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi in chair.

Additional Inspector Generals of Police Headquarters, Investigation, CCPO Peshawar, Commandant Elite Force, DIG Malakand DIG Operations, DIG Finance, DIG Training, DIG Investigation, DG PCU, Commandant FRP,DIG Telecommunication and AIG Establishment attended the meeting.

The board thoroughly reviewed and discussed the one point agenda of the welfare of police employees, said a press release.

The IGP in the light of the detailed briefing approved the enlistment of a total of 565 children of police shuhadda and police employees, out of which 129 would be enlisted under the Police Shuhadda quota while the children of other police employees would be enlisted as junior clerk or any other post.

The meeting also approved the distribution of Rs 4.5 million as a reward amongst the police .The IGP also issued various instructions to the participants of the meeting in this regard.

It may be recalled that Police Policy Board has been constituted as a "Police Think Tank" which deliberate on major policy issues for the enhancement of police performance.

The Policy Board reviews various policy matters for enhancing police performance, bringing betterment in the department and police working environment and other major issues.