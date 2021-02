53 arrested for kite flying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 53 people for kite-flying and recovered hundreds of kites and other items.

A police spokesman said during a drive, the police nabbed 53 accused fromPeople's Colony, Green Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Douglas Pura, Nazim Abad, D-Type Colony, Batala Colony, Samanabad, Muhammadi Chowk, Zulfiqar Colony, Rajbah Road, Chenab Club Chowk, Mansoor Abad, Gulberg, Muhammadi Chowk, Qadriya Chowk, Raja Chowk, GTS Chowk, Lorry Adda, etc.

The accused were identified as Nafees Ahmad, Sohaib, Asif, Umar, Muneer Ahmad, Shehbaz, Muhammad Shehzad, Abdur Rehman, Hasnain, Nadeem Shah, Nawaz, Khalid, Yasir, Shakeel Ahmad, Azam, Pitras Masih, Yousuf Khan, Habib Ullah, Haq Nawaz, Nauman Kareem, Sohail, Nabeel, Sohail Abbas, Umar Abbas, Ali, Babar, Usman, Shahid, Ahmar, Rizwan Khan, Muhammad Amin, Shakeel Ahmad, Saif Ali, Sufiyan, Musaddaq, Umair Akram, Ali Irtaza, Owais, Afzal, Abdul Jabbar, Sarfraz, Muhammad Hamza, etc.