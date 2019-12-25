53 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 53 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas ) illegally in various parts of city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of Civil Defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested 53 shopkeepers from Lorry Adda, Shadab Pulli, Eidgah Road, Sultan Town, Base Line Raza Abad, D-Type Colony, Korianwala Bridge, Chenab Chowk, Mansoorabad, Madani Chowk, Chak 76/G-B, Chak 203/R-B, Khannuana Adda, Chak 236/R-B, Chak 75/J-B, Aminpur Bungalow, Nishatabad Overhead Bridge, Meeranwala Bungalow, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Chak 167/R-B, Jhumra Road, etc.

red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation is under progress, he added.