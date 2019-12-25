UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

53 Arrested For LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

53 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 53 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 53 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of Civil Defense department raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested 53 shopkeepers from Lorry Adda, Shadab Pulli, Eidgah Road, Sultan Town, Base Line Raza Abad, D-Type Colony, Korianwala Bridge, Chenab Chowk, Mansoorabad, Madani Chowk, Chak 76/G-B, Chak 203/R-B, Khannuana Adda, Chak 236/R-B, Chak 75/J-B, Aminpur Bungalow, Nishatabad Overhead Bridge, Meeranwala Bungalow, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Chak 167/R-B, Jhumra Road, etc.

red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registration of cases against them and further investigation is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Road Progress Gas From

Recent Stories

Sports events organized on Quaid-e-Azam Day

4 minutes ago

SHOs reshuffled in 10 police stations

4 minutes ago

Horse-riding force restored to control street crim ..

4 minutes ago

RPO Faisalabad visits churches, reviews security

4 minutes ago

Pope denounces attacks by 'extremist groups' in We ..

16 minutes ago

Quaid Day celebrated with national fervour

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.