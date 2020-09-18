UrduPoint.com
53 Bakers Arrested For Selling Under-weight Roti

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 53 bakers (nanbais) from different localities for selling under-weight roti, said a news release issued here Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on tandoors in different localities on Ring Road while AC (Shah Alam) Sobia Hassam checked the weight of the roti at tandoors on Charsadda Road.

Similarly, other administrative officers also carried out crackdown on tandoor in areas of their jurisdiction respectively and ordered to arrest 53 bakers for selling under-weight roti.

