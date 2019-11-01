53 beggars caught in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 53 beggars from various roads and markets during last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The social welfare department teams during anti-beggary campaign caught 53 beggars from various roads and markets during last two days.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir said here on Friday that anti-beggary squads during operation in various areas of the city have caught 53 beggars including 29 males, 12 females and 12 children. They were sent to old-age home,Dar-ul-Aman and Child Protection Bureau,he added.