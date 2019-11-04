53 beggars rounded up in three days in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Social welfare department teams,during three-day anti-beggary campaign, caught 53 beggars from various roads and markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) -:Social welfare department teams,during three-day anti-beggary campaign, caught 53 beggars from various roads and markets.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir said here Monday that anti-beggary squads conducted raids at various areas and caught 53 beggars including 27 females, 19 males and 7 children.

They were sent to Darul-Amaan, Old-Age Home and Child Protection Bureau respectively, he added.