53 business centres sealed over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed 53 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

Two shopkeepers were apprehended over opening shops despite lockdown.

Rs 2,23,000 overall fine was also imposed to SOPs violators.

The district administration has started imposing fine to citizens over not wearing face masks and imposed Rs 500 fine each to four citizens while warning of arrest was given to citizens over not wearing mask again.