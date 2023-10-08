Open Menu

53 Canals State Land Retrieved From Former PTI MPA

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The district administration has launched operation and retrieved 53 canals state land from former PTI MPA, Ijaz Sultan Bandesha .

According to details, the revenue department under the directions of DC Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah, launched grand operation' against illegal occupation in 481/EB and 479/EB and retrieved 53 canals state land from the former PTI MPA.

According to revenue department sources, Ijaz Sultan Bandesha and his brother Zafar Iqbal Bandesha had allegedly occupied the state land in neighbouring villages 481/EB and 479/EB few years ago.

They also sold the plots to several people and the some buyers had built houses which have been retrieved.

APP/aaj-sak

