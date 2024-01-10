53 cases registered during anti-smog drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The divisional administration registered 53 cases and imposed Rs13.4 million fine on violators during an anti-smog drive across division during the last two months.

The official sources said on Wednesday that over all 1,129 industrial units were inspected during the two months, of which 59 boilers were sealed on 104 different violations.

The teams held 3,063 inspections and sealed 250 brick-kilns running without zigzag technology and registered 215 cases on 427 violations besides imposing a fine of Rs 32.6 million.

Likewise, Rs 66.5 million fine was imposed on owners/drivers of 4,001 vehicles over smoke emitting in addition to registration 13 cases against drivers.