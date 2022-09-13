53 cops suspended as AIGP begins process of accountability within police

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar put 53 police officials under suspension on Tuesday, a day after Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq sought a record of police officials not enjoying good reputation and having links with criminal elements to initiate a process of accountability within police department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar put 53 police officials under suspension on Tuesday, a day after Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq sought a record of police officials not enjoying good reputation and having links with criminal elements to initiate a process of accountability within police department.

AIGP south Punjab spokesman said in a statement that the process of action against police officials with tainted record had been initiated, adding that CPO Multan had suspended 53 officials on charges of corruption, misconduct, links with drug peddlers, addiction of alcohol, and links with brothels.

The suspended officials included a sub inspector, six assistant sub inspectors (ASIs), eight (8) head constables, 34 constables, and four Dolphin squad officials. They all have been told to report to the police lines, the spokesman said, adding that the AIGP south Punjab initiated the process to purge police department of corrupt elements.