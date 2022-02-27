UrduPoint.com

53 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 53 corona patients are under treatment in Peshawar two major hospitals Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, a health department official told media men here on Sunday.

Giving details, he said, the corona patients are on decreasing and only 32 patients are currently under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital wherein a total 122 beds are allotted for corona patients. He said 32 patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said, at Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators being reserved for corona patients and 7 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care and ventilators.

The health official said that 14 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds, on which 11 patients are undergoing treatment.

In the last 24 hours, one corona patient has been admitted and 90 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.

The number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital has risen to 21, spokesman Muhammad Asim said when contacted. He said the LRH has 400 beds allotted for corona patients and 4 patients are admitted in ICU.

