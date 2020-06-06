UrduPoint.com
53 Criminals Arrested In One Day

53 criminals arrested in one day

The police have arrested 53 criminals including 16 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

The police have arrested 53 criminals including 16 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Saturday, the police nabbed 12 drug traffickers and recovered 4.

320 kilograms Chars and 372 liters Liquor from their possession besides nabbing 14 gamblers along with bet money of Rs.17160/-.

The police also arrested 10 illicit weapons holders and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle andone gun from their possession besides nabbing a kite dealer along with 120 kites and otherparaphernalia during this period. Further investigation is under progress.

